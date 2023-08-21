Public alert system causes confusion for thousands in Multnomah County

An alert system that was supposed to go out to two mile radius, went out to thousands instead.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Many people who live in the area of Southeast Portland, where a shooting took place early Monday morning, woke up to an alert in the middle of the night. It told them to shelter in place while police tried to find the suspects involved.

That same alert also went to thousands of Portlanders who don’t even live in that part of town. The alert was supposed to go out to a two block radius instead, it went out to thousands. Now the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management say the problem has been fixed.

The shooting happened in the area of Southeast 112th and Holgate Boulevard, in the Powell Hurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

“There was an error in the system, that unfortunately was set to go out, that same message that was set to go to a two block radius went out to about ten thousand email addresses and phone numbers in Multnomah County, “ said Katy Wolf, operations manager with the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management.

Thousands received a message from Public Alerts, which is a notification system residents sign up for. It’s designed to send out alerts in case of an emergency. In Monday morning’s case, some people who live nearby didn’t get any notice, while others in Southwest Portland received an alert.

“We’re trying to make things better we’re always trying to refine the system’s usage, it was one of those settings that didn’t do what it was intended to do,” Wolf said.

Wolf added that once those alerts went out, they knew something wasn’t right, but it’s an error that was quickly figured out, but not before thousands of people woke up wondering what was going on.

If you are signed up for those public alerts there is nothing users need to do, because according to Wolf the error has been fixed.

How to sign up for emergency alerts

The official website for local alert systems across the state is ⁠oralert.gov. The website has a search field where you can type in your county, city, tribe or zip code and find your local public alert system. Follow the link to that website and follow the instructions to sign up for alerts.