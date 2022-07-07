Psychiatric patient with violent history missing from Gresham residential treatment home

Christopher Hall, 41, was committed to Oregon State Hospital in 2020 after kidnapping a woman at knifepoint.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Authorities are working to track down a man committed to the care of Oregon's Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB) who left a residential treatment home in Gresham this week.

Christopher Hall, 41, was committed to Oregon State Hospital in 2020 after kidnapping a woman at knifepoint.

Hall's group home in Gresham realized around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday that he was gone, according to the PSRB. Despite the fact that the residential home is located in Gresham, PSRB said the last sighting of Hall was around 1 p.m. in Northeast Portland, near a KFC location along Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Hall is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He's 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs roughly 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and shorts.

"Mr. Hall is affected by a mental health disorder that can cause him to become dangerous to others when it is active," PSRB said in a statement. "The most recent reports indicate that he may be under the influence of intoxicants. He is in need of immediate medical care."

A judge first committed Hall to the care of the Oregon State Hospital in April of 2020, placing him under the jurisdiction of the PSRB for a maximum sentence of 20 years. It's unclear precisely when, but the board indicated that Hall has since been granted conditional release from more restrictive incarceration in favor of the residential treatment home in Gresham.

Anyone who sees Hall is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.

Hall's charges stemmed from an episode in August of 2019. Police responded to reports that a man — later identified as Hall — had tried to break into a Northwest Portland church and was swinging a heavy chain at people.

According to a witness, Hall forced his way through a back gate of the church and entered the building, where about a dozen children were having choir auditions. Hall wasn't making sense and seemed volatile, the witness said.

When officers arrived, Hall swung the chain at an officer and then ran away from the church.

Near the McDonald's located on West Burnside Street and Northwest 18th Avenue, Hall pulled out a knife and grabbed a woman who was waiting for a ride with her 13-year-old daughter.

Hall pushed the woman to the ground, held her at knifepoint and dragged her a short distance away before he was encountered by officers with their guns drawn.