PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 9, 2020.

Portland State University is looking to open up its Four Years Free program to more students. The program covers tuition and fees for qualifying students for four years.

To qualify for the program, first-year freshmen must have graduated from an Oregon high school, be enrolled full-time at PSU, be eligible to receive a Pell grant and have a 3.2 high school GPA. Previously, the program required a 3.4 GPA.

“Four Years Free is a path for Oregon students to pursue higher education regardless of their income. Four Years Free levels the playing field for low-income students by removing the barrier of cost,” said Chuck Knepfle, Vice President for Enrollment Management. "We are expanding the academic eligibility of the program to double down on our commitment to equity and providing an affordable four-year education."

Since the program started in Fall 2017, 1,564 students have enrolled in Four Years Free.

Prospective students who are Oregon residents have until May 1 to apply for the Four Years Free program. Out-of-state applicants who apply to PSU by May 1 will be considered for the Western Undergraduate Exchange, which provides reduced out-of-state tuition for students from certain states and territories.

You can read more about the program here.

