Providence's annual community exercise program kicks off virtually this year

A community exercising program called Heart to Start helps aspiring runners get ready for a 5K or 10K race.

PORTLAND, Ore — For nearly a decade now, Providence Health & Services has held a community exercising program called Heart to Start, where people spend three months preparing for a 5K or a 10K race.

This year, much like just about everything else we’ve seen so far in 2020, it’s going to look a lot different.

The event bring out hundreds of participants every year, and couple Kevin and Misty Cassidy took part in last year’s event. They found a connection as a couple and got back to a healthier routine. They were both going through a stressful time and found it very helpful to find exercise.

This year, organizers realize the goal will be the same, but it will look different.

"Over the past several years Heat to Start has been a program that has been all about community we get together every week meet at the track and have some education and work out together," said Dr. James Beckerman, a cardiologist at Providence and the founder of Heart to Start.

This year there is going to be a training app so people can track their workouts and interact with people socially. Dr. Beckerman also has another way to get people motivated.

“We're going to have a weekly interactive podcast called "The Luv Dub" named after your hearts sounds of course and the goal of that podcast is to bring everyone together and have a little education and support their own training,” said Beckerman.

During the 12-week program, organizers will share information about different workouts and also offer encouragement. One of those offering inspirational words of wisdom will be this year’s keynote speaker, Mirna Valerio, who’s written a book about her own experience getting in shape.

"If you don't have access to a treadmill there is outside and actually outside is the place to be right now during these times. You can start walking, you can run, you don't have to walk fast," said Valerio.

The event kicks off next Tuesday, November 10. For more information on registering click here.