Providence Bridge Pedal returning this summer

PORTLAND, Ore. — After taking 2020 off due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Providence Bridge Pedal is returning this year for its 25th anniversary.

The popular bicycling event is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 8.

This year’s event will feature rides for cyclists of all ages and abilities, including a 6-bridge challenge ride. It also includes a 5-mile walk that will cross both the Marquam Bridge and Tilikum Crossing.

The Bridge Pedal will still operate under the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines and organizers said they plan to adjust the event based on Oregon's guidelines later this summer.