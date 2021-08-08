Bridge pedal makes comeback with 10k cyclists, walkers

Various roads and bridges in Portland were closed to allow safe travel for everyone, with money raised going to vulnerable patients.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a year off during the pandemic, the annual Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride drew in thousands again for 2021 on Sunday.

"It has been almost a year since there was a major event in downtown Portland," event director Rick Bauman said. "And we're really glad and lucky and happy to be the first ones."

The cycling and walking event attracted about 10,000 participants, according to Bauman.

Various roads and bridges were closed throughout the city to allow safe travel for everyone, even on bridges without bike lanes, such as the Marquam Bridge and Fremont Bridge.

Part of the money raised through registration is going to support the Better Outcomes thru Bridges (BOB) Program that serves some of Providence's most vulnerable patients.

"[The Bridge Pedal] has evolved to much more of a community event," Bauman said. "It's not a race, but a chance to just to get out and celebrate your city."

Juanita and Al Hemphill brought their granddaughter Eleanor for her first Bridge Pedal.

"Everybody's good hearted and having fun," Juanita said. "Just being neighbors, you know?"

"So often people are inside," said another participant named Doretha. "This is the perfect opportunity to get exercise, fresh air, and the benefit to socialize with other people."

Gary Keyes has participated about six times.

"Going across the bridges...[in your car], you zoom across them at 60 mph usually, and now we get to stop and see the river," Keyes said. "If I can do it, anybody can do it."

For many Oregonians, including Bauman the event director, this event represents that sense of wonder and community.