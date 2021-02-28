Vandals smash windows in Portland's Pearl District during a planned protest

PORTLAND, Ore. — An estimated 150 people marched through Portland's Pearl District Saturday night in a direct action protest in opposition to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.
They started with a gathering at The Fields Park.
Once the marching began, some in the group spray painted the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office.
Windows were smashed out at a handful of businesses, including a Starbucks, Safeway, Chipotle and Umpqua Bank.
According to journalists marching with the group, a car belonging to a security company was also damaged.
Portland Police began trying to clear the crowd and started making arrests just before 10pm.
This follows a protest in the afternoon at the ICE building in the South Waterfront neighborhood.