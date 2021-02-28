Vandals smash windows in Portland's Pearl District during a planned protest

The crowd began their march from The Fields Park Saturday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An estimated 150 people marched through Portland's Pearl District Saturday night in a direct action protest in opposition to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

They started with a gathering at The Fields Park.

Once the marching began, some in the group spray painted the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office.



Windows were smashed out at a handful of businesses, including a Starbucks, Safeway, Chipotle and Umpqua Bank.

Lots of damage in the Pearl District tonight pic.twitter.com/YNW5QNnXn5 — Mr8@8 (@mr8at8) February 28, 2021

Windows to a Starbucks have been broken tonight in downtown Portland pic.twitter.com/DjwP1A43bE — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) February 28, 2021



According to journalists marching with the group, a car belonging to a security company was also damaged.

Security guard car gets a makeover. PPB is warning of citations and tear gas pic.twitter.com/ZMq3fym1eI — Griffin - Live Protest News (@GriffinMalone6) February 28, 2021



Portland Police began trying to clear the crowd and started making arrests just before 10pm.

A march in the Pearl District Neighborhood has become destructive, with some windows broken and graffiti applied to buildings. Officers are responding. Announcements are being made by loudspeaker to the group: — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 28, 2021



This follows a protest in the afternoon at the ICE building in the South Waterfront neighborhood.