Vandals smash windows in Portland's Pearl District during a planned protest

The crowd began their march from The Fields Park Saturday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An estimated 150 people marched through Portland's Pearl District Saturday night in a direct action protest in opposition to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

They started with a gathering at The Fields Park.

Once the marching began, some in the group spray painted the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office.


Windows were smashed out at a handful of businesses, including a Starbucks, Safeway, Chipotle and Umpqua Bank.


According to journalists marching with the group, a car belonging to a security company was also damaged. 


Portland Police began trying to clear the crowd and started making arrests just before 10pm.   


This follows a protest in the afternoon at the ICE building in the South Waterfront neighborhood. 

