I-5 southbound lanes reopened in Vancouver after Black Lives Matter march

The march closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 for about an hour and a half.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched across the Interstate Bridge Friday evening as part of a rally.

The march closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 for about an hour and a half. The lanes were reopened at 6:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, police warned commuters  that bridge and freeway traffic could be impacted by the event.

The rally started at Esther Short Park in downtown Vancouver at around 4 p.m. Protesters then left and marched onto the freeway at around 5 p.m. Police closed off the southbound lanes before protesters marched on I-5.

Demonstrators then marched across the Interstate Bridge, took a knee at one point, and continued onto the Oregon side of the bridge. There, activists gave a few speeches. The group then turned around walked back to Esther Short Park.

The rally was one of many in the Portland metro area to honor Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Black Lives Matter demonstrators rallied at Vancouver’s Esther Short Park and then marched onto the southbound lanes of I-5 and onto the Interstate Bridge on Friday, June 19, 2020.

