Unlawful assembly declared at Portland election eve protest

PORTLAND, Ore — On the eve of the 2020 election, a group of protesters gathered at Director Park in Portland for a “direct action event,” according to a social media post.

Per the governor’s orders, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are working together as a "unified command" to address potential violence in Portland this week.

“Our joint law enforcement efforts will focus on supporting lawful engagement in free speech and assembly and also addressing criminal acts that decrease the safety of our community,” a press release stated.

A group of protesters left Director Park around 9 p.m. and headed for the Portland State University campus, social media posts showed.

OPB reporter Sergio Olmos tweeted that protesters threw rocks and smashed windows at the campus. At around 9:20 p.m., unified command declared an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse.

Protesters are smashing windows at the PSU campus pic.twitter.com/hi3IArp4et — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) November 3, 2020

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said that individuals in the group smashed windows at the PSU public safety building and then smashed windows and poured flammable liquid inside the business. They said, "officers inturpted a potential arson."