Protesters gather outside Justice Center and Southeast Portland Precinct

Around 10 p.m., Portland Police tweeted that they heard the crowd outside the southeast precinct chanting that they wanted to burn the building down.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Thursday night, groups of protesters gathered outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland and the Southeast Portland Precinct on Southeast 47th and E Burnside Street.

Around 10 p.m., Portland Police tweeted that they heard the crowd outside the East Precinct chanting that they wanted to enter the property and burn the building down. Police said protesters would be subject to arrest and use of force if they entered the property.

We have heard chants stating the crowd around Southeast Precinct wants to enter the property and burn down the precinct. You are subject to arrest and use of force including crowd control munitions if you enter the property. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 17, 2020

In downtown Portland, around 10:45 p.m. protesters removed a fence around a park near Southwest 4th and Salmon. Portland police came to reinstall the fence and protesters throw bottles at officers.

Around 11:15 p.m. federal officers fire pepper balls at protesters who got too close to them. Shortly after that, a protester lit a firework in the direction of the feds and they responded with tear gas, flashbangs and chasing protesters out of the area.

Nightly protests in Portland have been going on for a month and a half. The violence and destruction in downtown Portland have also been in the national spotlight, as of late.

On Thursday, the acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was in Portland, KGW News confirmed.

The purpose and schedule of Sec. Wolf's visit remains unknown, but he sent out a news release Thursday morning condemning "rampant, long-lasting violence" in Portland, complete with a timeline alleging violence by anarchists on Portland streets.

"This siege can end if state and local officials decide to take appropriate action instead of refusing to enforce the law. DHS will not abdicate its solemn duty to protect federal facilities and those within them. Again, I reiterate the Department’s offer to assist local and state leaders to bring an end to the violence perpetuated by anarchists,” Wolf said.