Live updates: Day 8 of Portland protests over the death of George Floyd

Day 8 of demonstrations continue around Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore — Demonstrations continue around Portland for the eighth day in a row on Friday as protesters speak out against the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Protesters are also speaking out against the death of Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27 years old on Friday. The young woman was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her own home on March 13 as they searched for a man who did not live in her home and was already in police custody.

Demonstrations are planned for North Portland, Lake Oswego, and many other parts of town.

Real-time Updates

6 p.m.

Kids and families arrive in Northeast Portland to march down Alberta Street.

5 p.m.

People gather in the Woodstock neighborhood to start marching.

The march was organized to be a family march, and hundreds showed up.

4 p.m.

Protesters gather at a rally for George Floyd in Lake Oswego.

1 p.m.

Hundreds gather at Laurelwood Park in Southeast Portland for a memorial for George Floyd and a benefit show for Don't Shoot Portland.

The event started with a rally, then musical performances, and then a protest.

Protesters write the names of black Americans who have died as a result of racial injustice and police brutality.

Madison Smalstig, an intern for The Oregonian, is sharing photos from the event.

10 a.m.

Medical workers around the country are standing up against racism, with a movement called White Coats for Black Lives.

In Pioneer Courthouse Square, a group knelt in silence for minutes, in solidarity with George Floyd and all other black lives lost in the hands of law enforcement.