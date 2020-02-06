Volunteers clean Pioneer Courthouse Square following peaceful protest

SOLVE, which focuses on sustainability in Oregon, gathered volunteers to clean the square following a peaceful protest.

PORTLAND, Ore. — SOLVE, the Starbucks community, business owners and other individuals came together to clean up Pioneer Courthouse Square on Tuesday.

On the fourth night of protests over the killing of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, thousands gathered in Portland to march in solidarity with George Floyd and against police brutality against the black community.

One of the many stops the demonstrators made across the city was in Pioneer Square which hosted a peaceful “die in.” Protesters lay on their stomachs with their hands behind their backs, much like George Floyd was positioned. There was some litter left behind.

SOLVE, an organization that focuses on the sustainability of the state by organizing volunteers to clean up litter, participate in beach clean ups and tree plantings, organized volunteers to clean the space.