Several demonstrations across Portland as it enters its 100th night of protest

Portlanders have been protesting for 100 days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland enters its 100th night of protest, there are several demonstrations happening across the city.

Protests began 100 days ago following the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minnesota who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 8 minutes.

The protests have been concentrated largely around different areas in downtown from the Federal Courthouse to the Police Association Building. On Saturday, protesters plan to march to the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct.

On Friday night, police declared an unlawful assembly.

The declaration was made at 11:45 p.m. Police had previously told protesters to leave the road outside the Portland Police Association (PPA) headquarters open or face the possibility of being arrested. Police also said demonstrators threw rocks, and water bottles at officers.

Portland Police arrested 27 people. In a press release, police say they used crowd-control munitions, but not CS gas. PPB says they got help from Oregon State Police.

Ventura Park

There is a direct action rally at 7 p.m. It is a sit-in and march for Black lives. Protesters are marching to the Portland Police Bureau East Precinct. There will be speakers in attendance as well including Mac Smiff, Kinsey Smyth, C3 the Guru and more.

This appears to be the only organized march of Saturday evening.

Night 100 of #BlackLivesMatter #PortlandProtests sees several hundred people at Ventura Park listening to speakers. The current speaker is about to read a poem. It's a good one. pic.twitter.com/bnPmtL7m3C — 🏳️‍🌈Andrew D. Jankowski🏳️‍🌈 (@AndrewJank) September 6, 2020

Waterfront Park

A vigil is being held at Waterfront Park for the last 100 Black people who lost their lives to police brutality in the United States. The event begins at 8 p.m.

Lents Park

A Black Lives Matter protest from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Lents Park to mark the 100th day of protests in Portland.

Group setting up for the ‘100 Days 100 Nights. Black Lives Matter’ event at Lents Park today from 12-6p.@KGWNews pic.twitter.com/o1BGHxazOE — Christelle Koumoué (@ChristelleK_TV) September 5, 2020

Black Lives Matter Caravan