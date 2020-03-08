Seattle police chief says protesters targeted her home, urges city council to ‘stand up for what is right’

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best wrote a letter to city council after a group of protesters went to her Snohomish County residence.

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said a “large group of aggressive protestors” targeted a residence of hers late Saturday night in Snohomish County.

In a letter to Seattle City Council, Best said her neighbors were concerned by the group, but “they were successful in ensuring the crowd was not able to trespass or engage in other illegal behavior in the area, despite repeated attempts to do so.”

Best urged the city council to “stand up for what is right” and asked council members to call for an end to these tactics used to target elected officials and civil servants.

Best said the actions are “out of line with and go against every democratic principle that guides our nation.” Click here to read Chief Best’s full letter to Seattle City Council.

In a statement, Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney said he was notified of a group of about 200 protesters at Best’s residence in unincorporated Snohomish County around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. He said he spoke with Best on the phone, who was not home at the time.

“I assured [Best] that the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office would deploy whatever resources were necessary to protect her, her family, and her property,” Fortney said in the statement. “I am pleased to report this group decided to disperse and there were no other incidents [Saturday night].

Fortney added that the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has been “supportive and accommodating” to all peaceful demonstrations, but said protesters targeting an individual’s home is a “bullying tactic.”

“If this group or any other group wants to protest the government, we would ask they do so at a government building and not at any individual’s private residence,” he wrote.

This is not the first time protesters targeted the homes of law enforcement or elected officials.

A Puyallup Police Department officer recently found a derogatory message written in chalk in front of his home. Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle posted a message on Facebook defending the officer, describing him as a U.S. Army veteran, husband, father, and an officer who wants to serve and protect.

Engle went on to say the police and community need each other, adding, “We are all in this together.”

In July, a group marched to the home of Seattle City Councilmember Debora Juarez to try and get her to commit to the idea of defunding the Seattle Police Department by 50%. The protestors that gathered said they were not affiliated with a formal group, but many said they live in District 5, which is Councilmember Juarez's district.