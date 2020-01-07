At least 23 arrested as Seattle police retake control of the East Precinct

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order for protesters to vacate the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" (CHOP) zone.

SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department (SPD) moved into the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" (CHOP) zone and returned to the department's East Precinct early Wednesday morning.

The precinct was evacuated on June 11.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a 48-hour executive order for protestors to vacate the area due to the ongoing violence and public safety issues in the area of the East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park. Mayor Durkan's order declared the gathering as an “unlawful assembly” that required immediate action.

Police moved into the CHOP just before 5 a.m. and issued a dispersal order to any protestors in the area.

"Anyone who remains in the area, or returns to the area, is subject to arrest," SPD tweeted.

Officers arrested at least 23 people by 7:45 a.m. for failure to disperse, obstruction, resisting arrest, and assault. Police said a 29-year-old man that was arrested had a large metal pipe and kitchen knife when he was taken into custody.

Police tweeted city workers also recovered "improvised spike strips" from the area around the CHOP.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said during a press conference Wednesday morning that officers searched the East Precinct to make sure there “weren’t any obstacles or any other concerns in the building.”

Chief Best said officers cleared the building, but haven’t moved into the precinct at this time.

Chief Best said SPD would start operations at the precinct “as soon as we reasonably can.”

Officers were seen clearing tents and barriers in the CHOP. KING 5 crews saw officers using pepper spray on demonstrators who weren’t leaving the area after dispersal orders were given.

"Thank you to the individuals affiliated with the CHOP who have assisted officers in encouraging people to safely leave the area," SPD tweeted.

KING 5’s Michael Crowe said a majority of the protestors had left the CHOP by 6:20 a.m. Around the same time, SPD tweeted that officers “continue to give dispersal orders and are moving remaining groups north through Cal Anderson Park.”

"The Seattle Police Department basically reclaimed the precinct in less than 30 minutes, 5 feet at a time with the bicycle officers out in front,” said Omari Salisbury, a reporter with Seattle's Converge Media. Salisbury has been live streaming from the CHOP throughout the protest in Capitol Hill.

SPD said officers enforcing Mayor Durkan’s order are “wearing a higher-level of protective gear” because “numerous people in the area are in possession of firearms” and that suspects in recent shooting may still be in the area.

At 6:35 a.m., SPD said it was investigating “several vehicles” that were circling the area after officers moved into the CHOP. Police said the vehicles didn’t appear to have visible license plates, and the people inside were seen with “firearms/armor.”

Two teenagers have been killed and three other people were injured in shootings in or near the CHOP since the protest began on June 8.

Activist Andre Taylor, whose brother was shot and killed by Seattle Police in 2016, said the first time there was violence in the CHOP, there should have been an "awakening."

"That awakening should have focused on those deaths as well as George Floyd's untimely death,” said Taylor. “I think if they had pivoted to those deaths as strongly as George Floyd's death, I think that Seattle would have continued to support this group. But for there to be continual shootings and deaths consistently, we just couldn't allow this place to continue. It didn't end how it started and that's the tragedy of the situation."

Below is a statement from Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best about Wednesday morning's response:

"Today, Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a 48-hour public safety emergency order to vacate the East Precinct/Cal Anderson area. Seattle police will be in the area this morning enforcing the Mayor’s order.

"This order, and our police response, comes after weeks of violence in and around the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, including four shootings, resulting in multiple injuries and the deaths of two teenagers.

"As I have said, and I will say again, I support peaceful demonstrations. Black Lives Matter, and I too want to help propel this movement toward meaningful change in our community.

"But enough is enough.

"The CHOP has become lawless and brutal. Four shootings–-two fatal—robberies, assaults, violence and countless property crimes have occurred in this several block area.

"My job, and the job of our officers, is to protect and serve our community. This is not an end to our department’s engagement with demonstrators. We must continue our efforts to build trust and redefine our roles as guardians in our city. I will continue to work with the Community Police Commission, the Office of Police Accountability, the Inspector General, the Mayor, the Seattle City Council and ALL of our community and social justice partners in the coming weeks to encourage peace and to begin meaningful dialog about reenvisioning public safety in our community."

A handful of concrete barriers around the CHOP at 10th Avenue and Pine Street were removed Tuesday morning.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said last week that the SPD would begin returning to the East Precinct in the CHOP, although a timeline wasn't provided.