Protesters again march from Revolution Hall march to downtown Portland

Organizers asked participants to wear masks, brings gloves and hand sanitizer and try to keep their distance from one another.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As they did for several weeks in the wake of George Floyd's death, the group Rose City Justice is planning a march Tuesday evening that starts with a rally at Southeast Portland's Revolution Hall.

The gathering begins at 6 p.m., followed by a march that ends at Pioneer Courthouse Square. Organizers have asked that participants prepare for the march and "show up safely" in accordance with Gov. Kate Brown's social distancing orders.

"Wear your mask, bring gloves, hand sanitizer, try to keep your distance from people," the group posted on Instagram. "Black and brown individuals have been hit hardest by this pandemic and we want to please encourage everyone to be mindful. If you have been exposed to or have shown symptoms of COVID-19 in the last two weeks please stay home and get your protest on quarantine style."

Ahead of Tuesday's demonstration, the group wanted to bring attention to the killing of 28-year-old Dominique Marcel Dunn in Southwest Portland last week, and to a GoFundMe account set up for his family.

Dunn was shot and killed on Southwest Barbur Boulevard, near 21st Avenue, around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday. Officers arrested and jailed 25-year-old Jordan Clark for second-degree murder.

Police issued an update to the investigation the following day, saying investigators were aware of misinformation circulating online.

"Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses to this crime and there is no information at this time to support race was a factor that played a role in this case," Portland police officials said in a news release.