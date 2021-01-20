Police make arrests after windows smashed at Democratic Party of Oregon building in Northeast Portland

The group responsible for the vandalism was marching through Northeast Portland. There were at least 100 people, many dressed in all black.

Warning: Videos may contain graphic language

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Far-left, anti-police demonstrators smashed windows at the Democratic Party of Oregon building in Northeast Portland just hours after President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The group responsible for the vandalism was marching through Northeast Portland. There were at least 100 people, many dressed in all black. Marchers were holding banners reading various messages including "We are ungovernable" and "A new world from the ashes."

Significant damage at the Democratic Party of Oregon bldg at 9th & Everett pic.twitter.com/uZGBvhkJcc — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) January 20, 2021

Portland police said multiple people have been arrested.

Chants of ‘quit your job’ as officers clear scene pic.twitter.com/Rp9hdjdzDL — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) January 21, 2021

It appeared the crowd splintered following the police response to the vandalism at the Democratic Party of Oregon building.

The group first gathered at 2 p.m. at Revolution Hall, near Southeast 14th Avenue and Stark Street. A group of police officers on bikes were also on scene and trailed the march.

On Tuesday, Portland police said there were no known active threats in the city on Inauguration Day. Police Chief Chuck Lovell said officers would be monitoring several potential direct-action marches in the city and that any criminal activity "will be addressed as swiftly as resources allow."