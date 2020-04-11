'Unity march' underway in Portland on election night

State, county and city law enforcement are working together to address any concerns of possible violence occurring downtown in the wake of the election.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A gathering described as a "Unity March" is underway for Election Night in Portland.

Tuesday evening demonstrators began gathering in Southeast Portland at Revolution Hall where the crowd chanted the names of Black people killed by law enforcement.

Several hundred people gathered at Revolution Hall. They’re chanting the names of Black people killed by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/cC26ya0Lqw — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) November 4, 2020

In a social media post, organizers urged attendees to wear masks.

Protests have been happening regularly in Portland since the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Demonstrators have rallied around issues that include police brutality, racial inequity and the defunding of police.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Oregon State Police (OSP) are working together as a "unified command" to keep the peace and address potential violence in Portland this week.

"Our joint law enforcement efforts will focus on supporting lawful engagement in free speech and assembly and also addressing criminal acts that decrease the safety of our community," a press release said.

Police declared a "direct action event" an unlawful assembly on Monday night after several people threw rocks and smashed windows at buildings on the Portland State University campus. PSU President Stephen Percy said five buildings on campus, including the public safety office, were damaged during a period of about 20 minutes.