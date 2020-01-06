Protests in Portland: Riots and unrest in Rose City
A look at the demonstrations that have broken out in Portland in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minnesota
Portland has joined hundreds of cities across the country where unrest and riots have occurred in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in a Minneapolis police officer's custody.
Floyd was accused of using a $20 counterfeit bill and he died as police were taking him into custody. Protests began four days later.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, allegedly kept his left knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd was pinned to the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
During that time, Floyd said "I can't breathe" multiple times and repeatedly said "Mama" and "please," as well. Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly three minutes after officers discovered Floyd was non-responsive.
The protests in Portland have started with peaceful vigils and rallies with thousands gathering to honor Floyd and other black men and women killed by police officers nationwide and to call for a stop to police violence against people of color.
Each night, the protests have devolved into riots, with some demonstrators setting fires and looting and vandalizing businesses. Portland police have made numerous arrests, and a curfew starting at 8 p.m. has been declared for the city each night since Saturday.
Here's a look at each day of protests since they began on Friday.
Chapter one: Day 1 | Friday, May 29
It started Friday afternoon with a peaceful gathering organized by the NAACP and then a peaceful vigil in the evening at North Portland's Peninsula Park.
The vigil was organized by activist group PNW Youth Liberation Front. Hundreds of people, spread out across the park, showed up to honor Floyd and listen to speakers.
"We stand with the grieving family of George," said Rev. Roy Tate of Christ Memorial Community Church while addressing the crowd. "Those who are in Minneapolis, we stand tonight with them."
At around 9 p.m., the group of protesters started to march down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard while chanting, "black lives matter," "no justice, no peace," and "I can't breathe."
The event turned quickly, however, as some demonstrators broke away from the group and started vandalizing businesses along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The rioters and looters shattered store windows and tagged buildings with graffiti that police say stretched for 20 blocks.
At around 10 p.m., a protester fired a shot at an occupied car on Northeast 7th Avenue and Morris Street. A person inside the car was grazed by a bullet and treated at a local hospital.
The march reached downtown, where demonstrators broke into and started a fire inside the Multnomah County Justice Center, home to hundreds of inmates. No inmates were injured.
Other protesters set fires throughout downtown, torching dumpsters, trash cans, cars and pallets. Police deemed the demonstration a riot and used tear gas, flash-bang grenades and other uses of force to disperse protesters.
Demonstrators used electric scooters to smash police cars at Southwest 4th Avenue and Yamhill Street. Two officers were hurt. One was hit by an incendiary device and another was struck in the head with a rock. Both will be OK.
Police arrested 13 protesters and early Saturday morning, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency and enacted a citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
"I cannot condone last night's violence," Wheeler said during a press conference Saturday morning. "I can't stand by and watch our city be destroyed, buildings set aflame. I won't. But nor will I stand silent as men like George Floyd are murdered by the very institutions that are supposed to protect and serve them."
Chapter two: Day 2 | Saturday, May 30
Leading up to Saturday's night of protests, state and city leaders spoke about the importance of standing up for change and committing to racial justice while also condemning the acts of violence and destruction from the previous night's protests.
"Yesterday thousands of Oregonians mourned and spoke out for justice together. But late last night small groups decided to smash windows and light fires. Senseless violence does not honor George Floyd’s death or create accountability. Only the hard work of racial justice will," said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
Volunteers with groups like Central City Concern and Portland Patrol, Inc. showed up Saturday to help remove graffiti, sweep up broken glass and help store owners repair damaged storefronts. Portland business leaders thanked the volunteers and said the destruction they witnessed was devastating.
"This is heartbreaking," said Vanessa Sturgeon, chair of the Portland Business Alliance board of directors. "These businesses were already hurting because of the COVID-19 crisis. This is just another blow. This is one of the saddest moments in our city's history."
Saturday night's protest began around 6:30 p.m. at the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland.
By 7:15 p.m., police had declared the gathering an unlawful assembly and Portland Police Bureau Chief Jami Resch declared the gathering a civil disturbance at 8:30 p.m.
Protesters threw fireworks at the Multnomah County Courthouse, projectiles at officers and assaulted an officer. Hundreds of protesters attended the initial demonstration but quickly disbursed into smaller groups as SWAT officers spread throughout the city in an effort to quell rioting and violence.
Saturday's protest was less crowded and destructive than Friday. As of 10 p.m., only small groups remained downtown and by 2 a.m., police tweeted the protests had started to die down. A total of 48 adults were arrested during Saturday's demonstrations.
On Sunday morning, Wheeler extended the citywide curfew another day and said that "rioters and looters" were co-opting the protests. He said the rioters' actions didn't feel like sincere mourning for Floyd.
"You're not just burning and destroying someone else's home. You're burning your community, too," Wheeler said.
Chapter three: Day 3 | Sunday, May 31
Sunday's protest was larger than the protests the previous two nights and remained peaceful for hours.
Small groups of protesters gathered in downtown Portland Sunday afternoon, and one passerby captured an inspiring moment on camera, as Portland police officers took a knee with protesters.
Before the protests got underway, Portland police asked the Oregon Department of Transportation to shut down freeway off-ramps leading into downtown Portland. During an appearance on MSNBC, Wheeler said they made the unusual request because they'd received intel that some demonstrators were coming from outside the city.
A smaller protest group gathered at the Multnomah County Justice Center early Sunday night. Police quickly declared that gathering an unlawful assembly and dispersed the group. Portland police said protesters were throwing water bottles at officers.
The main protest, with thousands of people in attendance, started at around 6 p.m. at Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland.
The group first marched to a former police precinct building on Southeast 47th Avenue and Burnside and then peacefully marched several miles westbound, crossed the Burnside Bridge and entered downtown Portland. They reached the justice center around 9:30 p.m.
As the crowd marched to downtown, police announced over loud speakers that they would protect the demonstrators' First Amendment rights if they remained peaceful. "The actions of this group will set the tone for this evening. Do not destroy your city," police announced.
For hours, the demonstration remained peaceful. A group of three community members and protesters met with Portland Police Bureau Chief Jami Resch during the demonstration.
One of the community members, Michael Richardson, said racial injustice isn't isolated to George Floyd in Minneapolis but has been a widespread problem for generations across the country. Resch called the meeting a "very good conversation."
The conversation was cut short though, because around 11:30 p.m., police said some protesters were setting off fireworks and "aerial morters" at officers. Police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly a short time later.
Police used flash bangs and tear gas to disperse protesters. The group splintered into smaller groups and there were reports of vandalism and people setting fires through the early morning hours of Monday.
Twelve people were arrested, police said.
On Monday morning, Wheeler extended the curfew another day and called on Gov. Brown to deploy the National Guard, which the governor did Monday afternoon.