Protests in Portland: Riots and unrest in Rose City

Here's a look at each day of protests since they began on Friday.

Each night, the protests have devolved into riots, with some demonstrators setting fires and looting and vandalizing businesses. Portland police have made numerous arrests, and a curfew starting at 8 p.m. has been declared for the city each night since Saturday.

The protests in Portland have started with peaceful vigils and rallies with thousands gathering to honor Floyd and other black men and women killed by police officers nationwide and to call for a stop to police violence against people of color.

During that time, Floyd said "I can't breathe" multiple times and repeatedly said "Mama" and "please," as well. Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly three minutes after officers discovered Floyd was non-responsive.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, allegedly kept his left knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd was pinned to the ground for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Floyd was accused of using a $20 counterfeit bill and he died as police were taking him into custody. Protests began four days later.

Portland has joined hundreds of cities across the country where unrest and riots have occurred in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in a Minneapolis police officer's custody.

Chapter one : Day 1 | Friday, May 29

It started Friday afternoon with a peaceful gathering organized by the NAACP and then a peaceful vigil in the evening at North Portland's Peninsula Park.

The vigil was organized by activist group PNW Youth Liberation Front. Hundreds of people, spread out across the park, showed up to honor Floyd and listen to speakers.

"We stand with the grieving family of George," said Rev. Roy Tate of Christ Memorial Community Church while addressing the crowd. "Those who are in Minneapolis, we stand tonight with them."

At around 9 p.m., the group of protesters started to march down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard while chanting, "black lives matter," "no justice, no peace," and "I can't breathe."

The event turned quickly, however, as some demonstrators broke away from the group and started vandalizing businesses along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The rioters and looters shattered store windows and tagged buildings with graffiti that police say stretched for 20 blocks.

At around 10 p.m., a protester fired a shot at an occupied car on Northeast 7th Avenue and Morris Street. A person inside the car was grazed by a bullet and treated at a local hospital.

The march reached downtown, where demonstrators broke into and started a fire inside the Multnomah County Justice Center, home to hundreds of inmates. No inmates were injured.

Other protesters set fires throughout downtown, torching dumpsters, trash cans, cars and pallets. Police deemed the demonstration a riot and used tear gas, flash-bang grenades and other uses of force to disperse protesters.

Demonstrators used electric scooters to smash police cars at Southwest 4th Avenue and Yamhill Street. Two officers were hurt. One was hit by an incendiary device and another was struck in the head with a rock. Both will be OK.

Police arrested 13 protesters and early Saturday morning, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency and enacted a citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.