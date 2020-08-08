More protests expected in Portland on Saturday

Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in Portland for 70 days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — More protests are expected in Portland on Saturday. Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests have occurred nightly in Portland for 70 days.

Protesters are expected to gather at Peninsula Park in North Portland at 7 p.m. Information posted to social media about the protest says there will be music at 7 p.m., speakers at 8 p.m. and a march at 9 p.m. There are other protests planned around the city, including a "Youth Led Protest Against Police Brutality" from 3-6 p.m. at Berrydale Park in Southeast Portland.

During Friday's protests, Portland police made 24 arrests as demonstrators gathered outside the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office on East Burnside. Portland police said an Oregon State Police trooper was struck in the head by a large rock and suffered a head injury.

Police also said demonstrators threw or launched items including rocks, frozen or hard-boiled eggs and commercial-grade fireworks toward officers.

Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler said this week the violent protesters are also serving as political "props" for President Donald Trump's reelection. Trump has portrayed the protesters as "sick and dangerous anarchists."