Protesters break windows at Justice Center; several people arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police declared an unlawful assembly again in downtown Portland Friday night and arrested several people, including two who police say broke windows at the Multnomah County Justice Center with sling shots and ball bearings.

Following a gathering at Chapman Square, a group of about 75 people gathered on the west side of the Justice Center, blocking traffic on Southwest 3rd Avenue, according to Multnomah County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Chris Liedle.

Protesters threw eggs, cans and bottles at officers, and launched the ball bearings toward deputies who were standing inside the building.

"The bearings shattered multiple windows and put deputies in danger," according to a statement Liedle released Saturday morning.

Protesters continued to throw things at officers and shake the fence outside the building, despite several police warnings, and at least one protester breached the fence.

"As deputies exited the building to contact the individual, deputies took a barrage of projectiles to include rocks the size of baseballs," Liedle said. "Deputies deployed smoke and crowd control munitions to deter protesters from continuing to throw items."

Police declared the demonstration an unlawful assembly just after 11 p.m. and ordered protesters to leave the area. The crowd eventually dispersed by 3 a.m.

Liedle said the sheriff's office did not use tear gas during the event.