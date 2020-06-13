Protester and officer reunite and pray together at Portland demonstration

A Portland man has been participating in non-violent protests in the city. Last week, he had an unexpected reunion with a childhood mentor.

PORTLAND, Oregon — The rain fell softly on the streets outside the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland on Friday, quite a contrast to the tensions that have boiled from recent protests. Tiki Taru McCollum, Jr. is a local DJ who has marched downtown for 11 straight nights. “Ever since I’ve been out here, it’s been hard to not be out here,” he said.

He’s barely 22 years old, but because of his summers spent at Camp Eagle Fern in Estacada as a kid, he marches for the next generation. “That’s why I’m out here for those kids, so that they can have a better, brighter future.”

It’s also why Tuesday, June 2, was so special to him. “I could give a lot of credit to Trevor Tyler for being the man I am today,” Tiki said.

That night, on the fence line set up at SW 3rd and Main streets, he was watching the front of the crowd, encouraging everyone to stay calm. “Because a lot of people were tampering with the fence trying to shake it, knock it over.”

That’s when he saw someone he hadn’t seen since his camp days—13 years ago. It was one of his mentors, Trevor.

“So I walk up and I’m like, ‘Yo, double-T!' And he was kind of like, ‘Who are you?’…I’m like, ‘Come here! Come talk to me!’ He saw me and his face lit up,” Tiki said. Tiki got some heat from the crowd for speaking to Trevor, because behind the fence—and behind a badge—was Portland police Sgt. Trevor Tyler.

“'I know him as a man outside of this uniform, so I don’t want any disrespect towards him or towards me. Because us connecting right now is man to man,'” Tiki recalled telling the crowd. A video captured by his friend Solomon Lopez shows the two linking hands, making a connection through the very fence meant to separate. The moment was posted on social media and has been getting a lot of attention, highlighting hope and unity.

“We were barely able to get our hands through the fence, but we were able to make it work and I could feel he was squeezing my hand hard, and I was squeezing his hard, because we love each other,” said Tiki.

Sgt. Tyler then answered questions from people, but more importantly, he listened to what they had to say.

“It hit me in the heart so deep," Tiki said. "Not only reconnecting with him, but also having him answer lots of questions and listen and genuinely listen to all of us, and then letting me pray for him and having that…I could actually feel that he meant it when he said he loved me.”

Tiki said Sgt. Tyler mentioned to the group the Police Bureau’s desire to earn trust from the people. “I want cops too to walk around and not be scared,” Tiki added.

His plea to others is to first be educated about what’s going on, but also be open-minded, and see each other as neighbors and friends.