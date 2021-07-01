Protesters smash windows, police declare unlawful assembly in downtown Portland

Around 11 p.m., Portland Police declared an unlawful assembly after a group of protesters graffitied buildings and broke windows.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Wednesday, a group of protesters met at Chapman Square in Portland and proceeded to march around downtown.

Around 9:50 p.m., Portland Police tweeted that the crowd was at the Multnomah County Courthouse. They said, “a few people in the group are trying to pry open the doors while others shield the criminal behavior with umbrellas.”

Independent journalists on the scene said protesters left graffiti on the building and appeared to move on toward City Hall.

At City Hall, this message was on display.

A banner has been placed at city hall pic.twitter.com/Q4E3n6h9PK — Melissa “Claudio” Lewis (@Claudio_Report) January 7, 2021

From City Hall, the crowd became more destructive, leaving a trail of broken windows at a clothing store, Starbucks and another unidentified building, according to pictures from Griffin Malone, who is following the group.

Near 11 p.m., Portland Police declared an unlawful assembly. In a tweet, they said, "Officers have been made aware that people in this group have participated in criminal activity including breaking windows at multiple downtown businesses."

The protest in Portland Wednesday night follows a chaotic day as pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C. The riot interrupted Congress’ Electoral College count that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.