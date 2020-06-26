Protesters set fire to police precinct, damage businesses in Northeast Portland

Portland police called the demonstrators’ actions "more aggressive and violent than those seen in weeks past."

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of protesters set a police station on fire and looted nearby businesses during a clash with officers in Northeast Portland early Friday morning, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau called the demonstrators' actions "more aggressive and violent than those seen in weeks past." Officers used CS gas to disperse the protesters out of concern that the lives of officers and others inside the police bureau's North Precinct were at risk.

A police bureau spokesperson said one officer was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, and several other officers suffered minor injuries. All are expected to recover.

The demonstration began Thursday evening with a march from Fernhill Park to the PPB's North Precinct at Northeast Emerson Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Around 10 p.m., the group began building a fence stretching from the police station across Emerson Street to the Boys and Girls Club. According to police, demonstrators tried and failed to breach the police precinct’s doors and began barricading them instead to trap officers inside. Demonstrators also began throwing things, including glass bottles, at officers.

The protesters threw fireworks at officers and threatened to burn the police station down, police said.

Police declared an unlawful assembly around 1 a.m. and began dispersing the crowd about 20 minutes later. Demonstrators fought back and shot officers with paintballs, police said. Someone shot a mortar onto the roof of the police station.

Around 2:15 a.m., the group of demonstrators set the north side of the police station on fire. Officers used CS gas to disperse the crowd.

Demonstrators looted and set fire to several surrounding businesses.

The crowd was largely gone by 3:30 a.m.

Officers arrested four people for assaults and attempted assaults on police. The names of the people arrested have not been released.