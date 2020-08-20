Riot declared at ICE building in South Portland

Following a destructive night of protests, demonstrators met again on Wednesday night, this time at Elizabeth Caruthers Park.

PORTLAND, Ore — Following a destructive night of protests, demonstrators met again on Wednesday night. The nightly protest began at Elizabeth Caruthers Park in South Portland. The group marched to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, where the gathering was declared a riot by Portland Police around 11 p.m.

This is the 12th straight week of nightly protests in Portland following the killing of George Floyd.

Around 9:20 p.m., the group left the park and began to march to the ICE building on South Macadam Avenue, according to a tweet from Garrison Davis.

Sergio Olmos tweeted that protesters were near the doors of the building and some tried to open them. Federal agents, who are assigned to protect the building, gave a warning to the crowd.

Protestors are near the doors of the building, trying to open them. Federal protective service have already given a use of force warning pic.twitter.com/oSY9PSNHC4 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 20, 2020

Around 10 p.m., federal agents declared the gathering an unlawful assembly after some protesters damaged and broke windows at the building.

Federal agents came out of the building in full riot gear with shields drawn and carried less-lethal rounds.

After an initial confrontation, where federal officers fired less-lethal munition at the crowd, DHS officers remained outside and pushed people away from the building.

Around 10:45 p.m., protesters returned to the ICE building, Davis tweeted.

A KGW photographer saw officers again push people away from the building with impact weapons drawn. Over a loudspeaker, Portland police told the crowd to leave the area.

Close to 11 p.m., Portland police declared a riot and told the crowd to leave immediately. Videos on social media showed officers pushing crowd and some times "bull-rushing" at protesters as everyone moves north.

On Tuesday night, some people broke windows and started fires at the Multnomah Building in Southeast Portland.

Officials Wednesday said enough is enough. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Sheriff Mike Reese both appeared in a news conference via Zoom and expressed support for the ideals behind the Black Lives Matter movement. But both drew the line at the type of destruction and violence that has been on a regular late-night basis in Portland recently.

Kafoury also noted that previous damage costs to the county Justice Center and Central Courthouse is already at $1.3 million over the course of the protests in Portland.