Protesters rally at Laurelhurst Park, march to Kelly Building as protests continue for 11th week

PORTLAND, Ore — On Tuesday night protests continued in Portland for the 11th straight week since the killing of George Floyd. Protesters met at Laurelhurst Park and marched to The Kelly Building in Southeast Portland which is home to the Southeast police precinct and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. The group is calling for the total abolition of the police force and prison system.

Upon the protester's arrival, around 9:45 p.m., Portland police tweeted a warning to those gathered outside the building that they were not allowed to enter the property. "If you enter the property, you are trespassing and subject to arrest, use of tear gas, crowd control agents, and or impact weapons," a tweet read.

On Tuesday, Multnomah County’s new District Attorney, Mike Schmidt, announced a new policy that dictates how his office will prosecute those arrested during the ongoing protests in Portland.

Schmidt said the district attorney's office won't prosecute protesters arrested for city ordinance violations that don't include property damage, theft or the use or threat of force against another person.