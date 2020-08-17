x
Protesters gather at Chapman Square to hear from mother of man killed by Portland police

Letha Winston, the mother of Patrick Kimmons, spoke to a crowd in downtown Portland on Sunday night.
PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday night, protesters gathered at Chapman square in downtown Portland to hear from Letha Winston whose son, Patrick Kimmons, was killed by Portland Police in 2018. Officers involved in that incident were cleared by a grand jury.

Winston got on the mic after 7 p.m. and spoke to a crowd of more than 200 protesters, according to Beth Nakamura.

Winston gave a recounting of her son's shooting and said she was going to get justice for her son, a video from Nakamura showed.

Portland is entering its twelfth consecutive week of protesting following the killing of George Floyd. On Saturday night, a mostly peaceful protest outside a sheriff's office in Portland's Laurelhurst was declared a riot at midnight.

PPB said more than 60 calls for police service were holding around the city, during the protests, some for the entire length of the demonstration.

"Call types ranged from theft, vandalism, suspicious activity, hazards, hit and run, burglary, violation of restraining order, alarms, stolen cars, harassment and many others," according to the PPB Sunday press release.

Police also said someone in a group of people wearing "press" identification threw a rock at officers that weighed nearly 10 lbs.

