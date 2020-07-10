Unlawful assembly declared outside ICE building in Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon — On Tuesday night, protesters gathered at Caruthers Park on the south waterfront and marched to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Portland.
Around 10 p.m., federal officers declared an unlawful assembly and told the crowd of around 50-100 that they needed to leave, according to journalists at the scene.
Close to 11 p.m., federal officers announced again that demonstrators should leave the area. Soon after they advanced toward the crowd using less-lethal munitions and flashbangs, social media showed.
Photos near the ICE building showed clouds of teargas.
Protests have been happening consistently in Portland since the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Demonstrators have taken to Portland’s streets for issues that include police brutality, racial inequity, the killing of people of color by police, the abolishment of police and prisons and the defunding of police.
On Monday night, protesters met at Director Park in downtown Portland and marched for Jonathan Price who was killed by police in Wolfe City, Texas last weekend. Shaun Lucas, the police officer who officials say shot and killed Price, was arrested Monday and charged with murder, authorities said.