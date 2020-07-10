Unlawful assembly declared outside ICE building in Portland

Protests have been happening consistently in Portland since the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day.

PORTLAND, Oregon — On Tuesday night, protesters gathered at Caruthers Park on the south waterfront and marched to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Portland.

Around 10 p.m., federal officers declared an unlawful assembly and told the crowd of around 50-100 that they needed to leave, according to journalists at the scene.

The DHS federal protective services has just declared an unlawful assembly. Crowds have just been given 2 minute to leave. #PortlandProtests #PDXProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/OL0k7O9UDU — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) October 7, 2020

Close to 11 p.m., federal officers announced again that demonstrators should leave the area. Soon after they advanced toward the crowd using less-lethal munitions and flashbangs, social media showed.

Federal agents have exited the building unleashing a barrage of less lethal munitions & flashbangs on the shield wall. #PortlandProtests #PDXProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/dvK915jflJ — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) October 7, 2020

Photos near the ICE building showed clouds of teargas.

A city block covered in tear gas pic.twitter.com/6KGSJ5CLnF — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 7, 2020

Protests have been happening consistently in Portland since the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Demonstrators have taken to Portland’s streets for issues that include police brutality, racial inequity, the killing of people of color by police, the abolishment of police and prisons and the defunding of police.