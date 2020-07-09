Protesters march to North Precinct as nightly demonstrations continue

Portland is now entering its 15th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in late May.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, a group gathered at Alberta Park in North Portland for a demonstration and marched to the police's North Precinct.

When the crowd of about 100 arrived at 9:45 p.m., police warned protesters not to come on to the property. They also said the group was blocking traffic on Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Someone in the crowd set a mattress on fire, a tweet from Sergio Olmos showed.

Mattress fire 🔥 in front of Portland police north precinct pic.twitter.com/G4BrVTDE6p — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) September 7, 2020

Another mattress was lit on fire and the fire department was called in to extinguish it, press on scene reported.

Firefighters are extinguishing the mattress fire pic.twitter.com/J1ylAAYcKr — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) September 7, 2020

Portland is now entering its 15th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd.

On Saturday night, which marked 100 nights of sustained protests, police declared a riot as protesters marched to the East precinct. 59 people were arrested. Police reported commercial-grade fireworks were launched and “molotov incendiary devices and acid bombs were used in the area.”

Neighbors were upset that CS gas was used in a residential area. One man said there were clouds of the gas in his neighborhood and some of it seeped into his house.