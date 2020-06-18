Protesters march from Revolution Hall to Waterfront Park

A large group led by Rose City Justice marched from Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland across the Hawthorne Bridge to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

PORTLAND, Ore — Protests continued Wednesday night in Portland calling for defunding the police and reform to address systemic racism.

A large group led by Rose City Justice marched from Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland across the Hawthorne Bridge to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Earlier in the day, Portland City Council passed a budget that took away $15 million from the police bureau and eliminated 84 positions. Activists were demanding that $50 million be cut from the bureau.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said the $50 million cut was not based on any rational analysis, and if it had been, she'd have investigated and considered it.

Hardesty, a longtime activist, has tried for decades to change the Portland Police Bureau from the outside. In 2019 she became the first black woman to serve on Portland’s city council and immediately started working on police reform.

Last year she attempted to defund the Gun Violence Reduction Team, because she believes it is racist, but her proposal was overwhelmingly voted down. This year, that's part of the budget.