Protesters march from Kenton Park as demonstrations continue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters have organized a direct action march from Kenton Park in North Portland as demonstrations continue for a 14th consecutive week. The march is in favor of the total abolition of police and prisons.

Protests in Portland began following the killing of George Floyd, the Minnesota Black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 8 minutes. The demonstrations, which have turned destructive on some nights, have taken place at different locations across the city.

On Friday night, protesters marched to the Portland Police Association building where law enforcement was posted and waiting.

On Thursday, two people were arrested following a clash between protesters and police at the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside Street.

Friday night's demonstration also comes a day after a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend in downtown Portland last weekend was shot and killed by officers in Lacey, Washington.

Michael Reinoehl told Vice News he shot Aaron "Jay" Danielson, a supporter of far-right group Patriot Prayer, following a pro-Trump caravan rally that went through the city. Reinoehl, who described himself in interviews as anti-fascist, said he shot Danielson out of self-defense.