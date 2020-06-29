x
protests

Protesters hit Portland City Hall with graffiti

Credit: Eric Patterson, KGW
Protesters spray-painted graffiti on the Portland City Hall building on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters took down barriers, knocked down security cameras and spray-painted graffiti on the Portland City Hall building Sunday night.

During Saturday's protests, Portland police said they made eight arrests. Demonstrators put up fence panels and barricades to block streets and tagged the Justice Center and federal courthouse with graffiti, including messages about killing police officers.

Credit: Portland Police Bureau
Graffiti from the protests in Portland on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Protesters also threw rocks, glass bottles and paint at officers. One officer was hit in the face with a skateboard during an arrest attempt.

Police said they used crowd control munitions to disperse the crowd, but said they did not use CS gas.

