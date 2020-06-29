Protesters hit Portland City Hall with graffiti

Protesters took down barriers, knocked down security cameras and spray-painted graffiti on the Portland City Hall building Sunday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters took down barriers, knocked down security cameras and spray-painted graffiti on the Portland City Hall building Sunday night.

During Saturday's protests, Portland police said they made eight arrests. Demonstrators put up fence panels and barricades to block streets and tagged the Justice Center and federal courthouse with graffiti, including messages about killing police officers.

Protesters also threw rocks, glass bottles and paint at officers. One officer was hit in the face with a skateboard during an arrest attempt.