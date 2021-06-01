Protesters block traffic, vandalize buildings near north precinct

Portland police said four people were arrested during the Tuesday night protest.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters gathered in Portland on Tuesday night after prosecutors in Wisconsin said they would not file charges against the police officer who shot a Black man in the back last summer. Jacob Blake was left paralyzed by the shooting, which was caught on video and set off violent protests in the city of Kenosha.

Around 9 p.m., a crowd of about 50 people marched from North Portland’s Peninsula Park to the city’s north police precinct near the corner of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Protesters blocked traffic on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Some of the people in the crowd lit dumpsters on fire, vandalized buildings and threw bottles and paint at officers, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Police said officers did not use any munitions or tear gas.

The crowd cleared out by midnight.

PPB announced the following arrests: