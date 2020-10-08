Protesters gather in North Portland as nightly demonstrations continue

Portland is now in it’s eleventh-straight week of protesting following the death of George Floyd.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, people gathered at Kenton City Park to rally for the abolition of police and prisons and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The rally and march follow another destructive and chaotic night of demonstrations turned riot in Portland. On Saturday, rioters broke into the Portland Police Association’s building in North Portland and lit a fire.