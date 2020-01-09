Protesters gather in North Park Blocks for ‘unhappy birthday’ rally for Portland Mayor Wheeler, march to his apartment complex

On Monday, protesters gathered in Northwest Portland for another night of demonstrations. A social media post said the group was calling for the mayor to resign.

On Monday, protesters gathered in the North Park Blocks in Northwest Portland for another night of demonstrations. A social media post said the group was calling for Mayor Ted Wheeler to resign.

The night's theme centered around an “unhappy birthday” celebration as Monday is Wheeler’s birthday.

As the crowd grew in the North Park Blocks, balloons were blown up, birthday hats were handed out and protesters sang “Happy Teargas” to the tune of Happy Birthday, a tweet from Portland Independent Documentarians showed.

Around 10 p.m., protesters arrived outside the mayor’s apartment complex. They set off fireworks and chanted “Quit your job”

Between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., protesters remained outside the apartment complex, at times dancing, chanting and blasting music. Around 10:50, a picnic table was set on fire in the street, according to independent journalists at the scene.

A picnic table burns in front of Mayor Ted Wheeler's condo pic.twitter.com/TkQb2lrdup — Soundtrack to the End (@_WhatRiot) September 1, 2020

Portland is now entering its 14th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd.

On Sunday night, police declared an unlawful assembly at the Penumbra Kelly Building and made 29 arrests after people threw rocks, eggs and other items at officers, the Portland Police Bureau reported.