Protesters gather in downtown Portland amid discussions to pull feds from city

PORTLAND, Ore — Protests continued Tuesday night in downtown Portland with hundreds of demonstrators converging on the area of the Multnomah County Justice Center and federal courthouse.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Wall of Moms, a group of moms that received national attention for positioning themselves between demonstrators and police during recent protests, joined demonstrators already gathered in downtown Portland.

On the sixty-second consecutive night of protests in Portland, the physical standoff between protesters and officers is expected to continue.

The political standoff between the Trump administration and Oregon officials demanding federal officers leave the city, however, may be winding down.

Hours after Attorney General William Barr defended the deployment of federal officers to Portland and other cities across the US, the Associated Press reported officials within the Trump administration were in talks with Oregon’s Governor about a possible withdrawal.

A senior administration official stressed to the AP, any decision to pull officers back would depend on the state stepping up its own enforcement at protests.

The news came as Seattle’s Mayor Tuesday confirmed federal officers had indeed left that city.

The New York Times reported the move happened, in part, because protests had “stayed away from federal buildings.”

For weeks, protests in Portland, which began following the death of George Floyd, had played out in different locations throughout the city’s downtown core.

In the evenings, peaceful crowds of thousands marched across bridges and gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square and other locations. Later at night, smaller crowds would break off and, often, clash with Portland police officers closer to the Multnomah County Justice Center and City Hall.

Some in those crowds also took aim at the federal courthouse, prompting the Trump administration to deploy officers with Customs and Border Protections and the US Marshals Service.

In the weeks since, clashes have centered around the federal courthouse, where officers, dressed in combat gear and camo, stand guard behind a fence and fire crowd control munitions.

Multiple protesters have been hospitalized.

Earlier this month in a Department of Homeland Security intelligence briefing, officials wrote recent protests in Portland “…reflects the enduring threat environment in the region since at least 2015.”

According to the New York Times, a memo, dated July 16, also stated: “We have low confidence in our assessment that sustained violence against government personnel and facilities in Portland, Ore., since May reflects the enduring threat environment in the region because we lack insight into the motives for the most recent attacks.”