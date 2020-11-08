Protesters gather in Alberta Park as demonstrations continue in Portland

This is the 11th straight week that protests have taken place in Portland since the killing of George Floyd.

PORTLAND, Ore — Protests continue Monday night as people meet at Alberta Park in Northeast Portland. The group is calling for total abolition of the police force and prison system. They are expected to march. This is the 11th straight week that protests have taken place in Portland since the killing of George Floyd.

Monday evening's rally follows a chaotic weekend of protesting across the city. Police declared riots on Saturday and Sunday nights.

On Sunday night, a group of about 200 met at Kenton City Park to rally for the abolition of police and prisons, and support the Black Lives Matter movement. The group marched to the Portland Police Association building in North Portland, the same location where rioters broke into the building Saturday night and lit a fire.

A total of 49 people were arrested over the weekend including activist Demetria Hester, who was a target of a hate crime committed by self-described white nationalist Jeremy Christian on a MAX train the night before the fatal stabbings in 2017. She was released from jail Monday. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office won't pursue charges against Hester.