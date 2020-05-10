Police make six arrests after protesters gather in downtown Portland

On Sunday night, protesters marched from Tom McCall Waterfront Park to the new Multnomah County Courthouse and then to the Central Precinct.

PORTLAND, Ore — Police made six arrests after protesters marched Sunday night from Tom McCall Waterfront Park to the new Multnomah County Courthouse and then to the Central Precinct in downtown Portland.

Police said some protesters vandalized some buildings and officers made targeted arrests. The group left the area by 12:30 a.m.

Police released the following arrest information:

Patrick Welsch, 29, of Seattle - second-degree disorderly conduct

Jeff Singer, 33, of Portland - assaulting a public safety officer; first-degree criminal mischief; interfering with a peace officer; escape in the third degree

Devlin O'Neill, 30, of Portland - first-degree criminal mischief; interfering with a peace officer; second-degree disorderly conduct

Jason Grant, 22, of Vancouver - first-degree criminal mischief

Conor Finnegan, 28, of Portland - first-degree criminal mischief

Amber Purkapile, 21, of Portland - second-degree criminal mischief

Protests have been happening consistently in Portland since the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Demonstrators have taken to Portland’s streets for issues that include police brutality, racial inequity, the murder of people of color by police, the abolishment of police and prisons and the defunding of police.