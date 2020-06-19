Protesters gather at Jefferson High School

On Thursday, a large group led by Rose City Justice gathered at Jefferson High School.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Thursday, a large group led by Rose City Justice gathered at Jefferson High School to listen to activists and community members speak.

This is the third week of protests in Oregon as groups continue to call out racial injustices and for an end to police brutality.

Protests were sparked after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The rally at Jefferson High School on Thursday night lasted for several hours.

Early Thursday morning, Portland police cleared out a protest that had been building overnight in the Pearl District outside Mayor Ted Wheeler's apartment.

Wheeler addressed the idea that protesters might have been setting up an "autonomous zone" and occupying the area like Seattle protesters have done in the Capitol Hill area.

"If the autonomous zone that they want to set up here is like what they have in Seattle, I am 100% opposed," he said. "Because what I'm hearing about the autonomous zone: No. 1, they have armed people walking around; No. 2, they're asking people for their papers at the entrance to the autonomous zone. That doesn't sound great."