Protesters gather at Colonel Summers Park as nightly demonstrations in Portland continue

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday night, protesters gathered at Colonel Summers Park in Southeast Portland. A post on social media said the group would be rallying for Black Lives Matter and the total abolition of the prison system and police force.

Around 9:45 p.m., the group left the park and began marching west down Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Beth Nakamura tweeted. For now, the group of protesters seems to have stopped outside the Multnomah Building on Southeast Hawthorne and Southeast Grand.

Protesters have taken over SE Hawthorne Blvd and are stopped in front of the Multnomah Building pic.twitter.com/TV4qFM7c4t — Beth Nakamura (@bethnakamura) August 19, 2020

Near the building, on the street, the contents of a dumpster were lit on fire, Garrison Davis tweeted. He also reported that some paper on fire in front of the doors to the building and damage to a window.

Protesters took rocks and through them through the windows at the Multnomah Building. On Twitter, the user 'Soundtrack to the End' captured video of windows shattering.

Oops pic.twitter.com/Tih9YejGMQ — Soundtrack to the End (@_WhatRiot) August 19, 2020

This is the 12th straight week that demonstrators have taken to the streets in Portland following the killing of George Floyd.