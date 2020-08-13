Protesters gather at Chapman Square in downtown Portland

A social media post said the group is calling for the total abolition of the prison system and the police.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Wednesday night, protesters gathered at Chapman Square near the Multnomah County Justice Center as demonstrations continued in Portland for an 11th straight week since the killing of George Floyd. A post on social media said the group is calling for the total abolition of the prison system and the police.

Protests on Tuesday night remained tame outside the Kelly building in Southeast Portland and in downtown as no arrests were made and there were no reports of violence or vandalism.

The quieter night came after Multnomah County’s new District Attorney, Mike Schmidt, announced a new policy that dictates how his office will prosecute those arrested during the ongoing protests in Portland.