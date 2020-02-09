Protesters gather at Alberta Park, plan to march as nightly protests continue

According to a social media post, there would be cookies for anyone who was arrested at Monday night's riot.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Tuesday, a group planned to gather at Alberta Park in Northeast Portland for a demonstration and march. According to a social media post, there would be cookies for anyone who was arrested at last night's riot.

Monday night, a crowd of a few hundred people gathered in the North Park Blocks for an “Unhappy Birthday” celebration for Mayor Ted Wheeler's birthday. The group then marched to Wheeler’s apartment complex on Northwest 10th Avenue and Glisan Street.

Police declared a riot after protesters broke windows, burglarized a business, shot off fireworks, lit a picnic table on fire and set a fire inside an occupied apartment building.

Portland is now entering its 14th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Gresham Police Department joined the sheriffs in Washington and Clackamas counties and said they will not send officers to Portland to help respond to the nightly protests.