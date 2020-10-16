Protest, small fire outside of Justice Center in Downtown

Protesters gathered outside of the Multnomah County Justice center on Thursday night.

At around 10:30 p.m. Portland police addressed a small crowd outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland asking them to stay out of the streets.

The tweet said that if any of the protesters, "show the intent to engage in physical resistance to removal, or if emergency circumstances require, you may be subject to the use of force, including crowd control agents and impact weapons. Move to the sidewalk."

According to independent journalists on the scene said there was a small cardboard fire in the road and that some protesters were playing soccer while in the street.

There are protesters standing in the roadway on SW 3rd, in front of the Justice Center. There’s a small cardboard fire in the roadway. There were some protesters playing soccer on SW 2nd. https://t.co/zGCo9MUrOT — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) October 16, 2020

The crowd, by all accounts, seems on the smaller side compared to some of the other protests Portland has seen.

Portland protest day 125 pic.twitter.com/9LJdC2rK4w — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 16, 2020

Around 11 p.m. Portland police said that firefighters are on their way to extinguish a small fire set in the middle of the crosswalk on SW 3rd Street and Main Street. It also warned protesters to get out of the street and not to interfere with the extinguishing of the fire.

A table is roasting. pic.twitter.com/2BVYHPJBZY — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) October 16, 2020

Protests have been occurring almost every night in Portland since the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 8 minutes while he told law enforcement he couldn't breathe.