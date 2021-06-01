Watch: Pro-Trump protesters gather at Oregon Capitol

Police have not reported any incidents of violence or any arrests.

SALEM, Ore. — Pro-Trump protesters have gathered near the Capitol building in Salem.

Video from Sky 8 showed a crowd of people, many holding American flags, near the building.

Salem police said officers are working in a supporting role with Oregon State Police to monitor the situation, patrol downtown and make sure businesses, employees and customers in the area are safe.

Police have not reported any incidents of violence or any arrests. Anyone who witnesses a crime is urged to call 911.