Portland demonstrators hold vigil for Daunte Wright, march to Penumbra Kelly building

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday evening, a group of protesters met at Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland for a vigil for Daunte Wright.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was killed in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon after being shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.

Following the vigil, about 250 people marched from the park to the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside, according to Mike Baker with The New York Times.

The Kelly Building houses an office for the Multnomah County Sheriff and Portland Police.

When protesters arrived outside, officers came out and some demonstrators threw fireworks toward them, Baker reported.

At the precinct, officers come out towards the crowd. Some in the crowd throw fireworks. pic.twitter.com/ETFXi1fddp — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) April 13, 2021

Protesters also lit the contents of a dumpster on fire and let it burn outside the building. Independent journalists at the scene reported that munitions were fired at some demonstrators after the fire was started.

In response to protesters breaking windows of the Kelly building, officers deployed flashbangs, freelance reporter Justin Yau tweeted.

Around 10 p.m., Portland police said that bottles, rocks and fireworks had been thrown at police throughout the evening. They said multiple warnings have been given to the crowd regarding the use of force munitions if "criminal behavior does not cease."

A crowd of about 200 have gathered near the Kelly Penumbra building. Projectiles including bottles, rocks and large fireworks have been thrown at police. Windows have been broken. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Jsrl63LeCJ — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 13, 2021