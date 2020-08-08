Protesters remain after Portland police declare unlawful assembly outside Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Friday night’s protest comes on the heels of two nights of demonstrations outside the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct, both of which resulted in clashes.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police declared a demonstration involving an estimated couple hundred protesters on East Burnside an unlawful assembly Friday night. This comes as protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue in Portland, 10 weeks since the killing of George Floyd.

Portland police said rocks, chunks of concrete and other projectiles were thrown at officers. Police also said protesters shined lasers at officers. Officers over a loudspeaker demanded protesters disperse but the group, which has formed a shield line, still remains.

The shield line is still holding. The crowd has been peaceful this far, chanting slogans. Portland Police has not carried out enforcement actions yet despite several earlier warnings. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #Blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/YsWrb9h2tT — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) August 8, 2020

Shortly before 10 p.m., the group of demonstrators arrived at the Penumbra Kelly Building, at 47th Avenue and East Burnside, where the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is located, after marching from Laurelhurst Park, about three-quarters of a mile away. Police declared the unlawful assembly shortly after the group arrived.

Friday night’s protest comes on the heels of two nights of demonstrations outside the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct. Those nights ended with officers clearing out protesters who vandalized the precinct and threatened violence, according to police.

Overnight Thursday, about 200 people, some wielding homemade shields, clashed with police as two other Black Lives Matter rallies proceeded peacefully elsewhere.

Earlier that night, two women were seen in the throng of the protests. One had paint dumped on her and another, who held a Black Lives Matter sign, attempted to put out a fire and was stopped by someone dressed in all black.

This unknown woman using a walker was confronted by the group currently outside East Precinct and paint was strewn all over her. pic.twitter.com/k1cCVMbNht — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

On Wednesday night, people pulled boards off the precinct windows, used them to wedge the doors shut and tried to set fire to the building, according to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

“You are attempting to commit murder,” Wheeler said.

The mayor’s comments were cited by President Donald Trump on Friday night, who continued his bashing of Portland, saying the city is a “disaster.”

Earlier this week, Wheeler said violent protesters were serving as political “props” for Trump's reelection.