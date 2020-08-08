Protesters remain after Portland police declare unlawful assembly outside Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police declared a demonstration involving an estimated couple hundred protesters on East Burnside an unlawful assembly Friday night. This comes as protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue in Portland, 10 weeks since the killing of George Floyd.
Portland police said rocks, chunks of concrete and other projectiles were thrown at officers. Police also said protesters shined lasers at officers. Officers over a loudspeaker demanded protesters disperse but the group, which has formed a shield line, still remains.
Shortly before 10 p.m., the group of demonstrators arrived at the Penumbra Kelly Building, at 47th Avenue and East Burnside, where the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is located, after marching from Laurelhurst Park, about three-quarters of a mile away. Police declared the unlawful assembly shortly after the group arrived.
Friday night’s protest comes on the heels of two nights of demonstrations outside the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct. Those nights ended with officers clearing out protesters who vandalized the precinct and threatened violence, according to police.
Overnight Thursday, about 200 people, some wielding homemade shields, clashed with police as two other Black Lives Matter rallies proceeded peacefully elsewhere.
Earlier that night, two women were seen in the throng of the protests. One had paint dumped on her and another, who held a Black Lives Matter sign, attempted to put out a fire and was stopped by someone dressed in all black.
RELATED: 'You're not helping my Black friends': Neighbors confront destructive protesters, get splattered with paint
On Wednesday night, people pulled boards off the precinct windows, used them to wedge the doors shut and tried to set fire to the building, according to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.
“You are attempting to commit murder,” Wheeler said.
RELATED: 'You are attempting to commit murder': Portland mayor, police chief denounce violence at East Precinct
The mayor’s comments were cited by President Donald Trump on Friday night, who continued his bashing of Portland, saying the city is a “disaster.”
Earlier this week, Wheeler said violent protesters were serving as political “props” for Trump's reelection.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.