Portland police declare demonstration outside union headquarters a riot

Portland police said they're using tear gas to disperse protesters.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police declared a demonstration in North Portland a riot Tuesday night. The Portland Police Bureau says it is using tear gas to disperse protesters.

The demonstration ended up outside the Portland police union's headquarters, in the 1800 block of North Lombard Street. The Portland City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on extending an expiring contract with the union.

Protesters, who are calling for the justice of Black Portlanders killed by police, first gathered at Peninsula Park. They then marched to the union headquarters.

Police first declared the demonstration an unlawful assembly shortly after 9 p.m., although they did not say what actions by protesters led to the declaration. Police then declared the demonstration a riot around 10:15 p.m. They’re asking demonstrators to disperse to the east and warning people they could be arrested.

Portland police are barred from using tear gas, except for circumstances in which someone’s life or safety is at risk, according to a court order in effect through July 24.