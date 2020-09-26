Proud Boys, anti-fascist rallies planned in North Portland prompt heavy police response

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said police are anticipating a crowd of 1,000 to 3,000 people at the Proud Boys demonstration.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Rallies by the Proud Boys, a far-right group, and various left-wing anti-fascist groups are planned in North Portland Saturday afternoon.

The Proud Boys plan to hold a rally at Delta Park at noon, though Portland Parks Commissioner Amanda Fritz denied their permit due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

In response to the planned protest, multiple anti-fascist groups plan to gather at the same time at North Portland's Peninsula Park, about three miles away. Another group, Safe PDX Protest, said they plan to meet at Delta Park before the Proud Boys rally begins.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said police are anticipating a crowd of 1,000 to 3,000 people at the Proud Boys demonstration. Organizers for the Proud Boys rally said they expect 20,000 people.

A large law enforcement presence is expected as Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office were ordered by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown to assist the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), taking the lead in crowd control during the anticipated demonstrations. Brown said law enforcement will not tolerate any kind of violence during this weekend's events and that anyone who engages in criminal activity will be charged, prosecuted and held accountable.

"This is a critical moment," Brown said Friday. "We have seen what happens when armed vigilantes take matters into their own hands. We've seen it in Charlottesville, we've seen it in Kenosha, and unfortunately we've seen it in Portland.

"The Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer groups have come to Portland time and time again from out of town looking for a fight and the results are always tragic. Let me be perfectly clear: We will not tolerate any kind of violence this weekend. Those stoking the flames of violence, those coming to Portland looking for a fight will be held accountable," Brown said.

City, county and state leaders urged anyone coming to Portland intent on picking a fight to stay away, and the legislature's Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) caucus asked counter-protesters to avoid the far-right rally.

Portland has seen protests nearly every night since Memorial Day, and one person, Aaron "Jay" Danielson, was shot to death following competing rallies in downtown Portland on Aug. 29.