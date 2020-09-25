Protest outside police union building in North Portland declared an unlawful assembly

Protests in Portland over racial injustice and police brutality resumed last week after a brief hiatus due to wildfires.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A protest outside the police union building in North Portland has been declared an unlawful assembly.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) made the declaration shortly before 10:30 p.m. and ordered people to leave the area. PPB threatened arrest or use of force if protesters didn't disperse. Video from journalist Justin Yau showed a small fire burning along the side of the union building.

A flame has just been lit on the door of the PPA building. Portland Police has just declared an unlawful assembly, ordering crowds to disperse. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/2ie3br62nD — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) September 25, 2020

The protesters are calling for the total abolition of police and prisons. They met at Arbor Lodge Park before marching to the Portland Police Association (PPA) building, which serves as headquarters for the bureau’s police union. The building, located on North Lombard Street near North Campbell Avenue, has been the site of previous clashes between officers and demonstrators.

Thursday night’s demonstration comes on the heels of a riot in downtown Portland Wednesday night. Video showed a protester throwing a molotov cocktail at officers. Police said in a press release that a total of three molotov cocktails were thrown at officers, and that demonstrators threw rocks, fireworks, glass bottles, full soup cans and paint at officers. Three officers suffered minor injuries, police said. 13 people were arrested.

The violence Wednesday night came after hundreds gathered to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed by police inside her Louisville, Kentucky home earlier this year.