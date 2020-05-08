Protesters out for a tenth-straight week protesting in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday night again saw demonstrators out in Portland at protests against police brutality and systemic racism. This is the tenth week that protesters have taken to the streets after George Floyd’s death.

A group of protesters gathered at Peninsula Park in Portland and planned to march, according to an Instagram post.

It is day 69 of the #PortlandProtests . Crowds are assembled on Peninsula Park tonight for a March later tonight. #PDXprotest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/2mhAsVFc4S

On Monday, protests were held at multiple locations around the city. The largest groups were outside the Multnomah County Justice Center and federal courthouse in downtown and across the river at the Penumbra Kelly Building. Earlier in the evening, faith leaders rallied to demand police accountability, denounce the use of weapons on protesters and insist on serious policy change.